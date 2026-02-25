Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approves three projects of Ministry of Railways with total cost of Rs 9072 crore

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved three projects of Ministry of Railways with total cost of Rs. 9,072 crore (approx.). These projects include: Gondia Jabalpur Doubling, Punarakh - Kiul 3rd and 4th line and Gamharia - Chandil 3rd and 4th line. The 3 (three) projects covering 8 Districts across the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 307 Kms. The proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approx. 5,407 villages, which are having a population of about 98 lakhs. The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The projects are planned on PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity & logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services.

