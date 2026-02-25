Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approves three projects of Ministry of Railways with total cost of Rs 9072 crore

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved three projects of Ministry of Railways with total cost of Rs. 9,072 crore (approx.). These projects include: Gondia Jabalpur Doubling, Punarakh - Kiul 3rd and 4th line and Gamharia - Chandil 3rd and 4th line. The 3 (three) projects covering 8 Districts across the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 307 Kms. The proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approx. 5,407 villages, which are having a population of about 98 lakhs. The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The projects are planned on PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity & logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

