Acknit Industries standalone net profit rises 26.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.80% to Rs 57.23 croreNet profit of Acknit Industries rose 26.92% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.80% to Rs 57.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales57.2349.85 15 OPM %7.416.80 -PBDT3.612.93 23 PBT2.722.11 29 NP1.981.56 27
