Acknit Industries standalone net profit rises 26.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.80% to Rs 57.23 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Acknit Industries rose 26.92% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.80% to Rs 57.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.57.2349.857.416.803.612.932.722.111.981.56