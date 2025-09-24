Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 05:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cabinet clears Rs 69,725 crore shipbuilding package, approves bonus for railway staff

Cabinet clears Rs 69,725 crore shipbuilding package, approves bonus for railway staff

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 69,725 crore package to revitalise Indias shipbuilding and maritime sector. The plan extends the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme till March 2036 with a corpus of Rs 24,736 crore and sets up a National Shipbuilding Mission. Incentives include a Shipbreaking Credit Note worth over Rs 4,000 crore.

Ahead of the festive season, the government cleared a productivity-linked bonus of 78 days, amounting to Rs 1,865 crore, for 10.91 lakh railway employees.

The Cabinet also approved the DSIR/CSIR capacity-building scheme with an outlay of Rs 2,277.39 crore to support R&D institutions and nurture STEMM talent.

 

Medical education capacity will be expanded with 5,000 new postgraduate seats and 5,023 additional MBBS seats under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme.

In Bihar, the government sanctioned two major infrastructure projects doubling of the Bakhtiyarpur-Rajgir-Tilaiya rail line at a cost of Rs 2,192 crore, and construction of a Rs 3,822 crore four-lane highway connecting Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jain Resource Recycling IPO subscribed 73%

Jain Resource Recycling IPO subscribed 73%

BMW Ventures IPO subscribed 11%

BMW Ventures IPO subscribed 11%

Seshaasai Technologies IPO subscribed 3.09 times

Seshaasai Technologies IPO subscribed 3.09 times

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO subscribed 4 times

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO subscribed 4 times

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research IPO subscribed 1.95 times

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research IPO subscribed 1.95 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentH3N2 Virus SymptomsTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon