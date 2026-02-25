Zelio E-Mobility rises after commissioning new manufacturing facility in Cuttack

Zelio E-Mobility advanced 1.80% to Rs 282.95 after the company announced the commissioning of a new manufacturing facility in Cuttack, Odisha, thereby increasing its total installed production capacity to 1,80,000 units per annum.

The decision to set up a new unit in this region follows from the strong demand and customer acceptance received in Odisha and West Bengal. Theses areas have emerged as high-growth markets for the company.

The new facility is expected to reduce delivery timelines currently extending up to a week from the Hisar facility and also strengthen dealer support across Eastern and Southern India.

Prior to this new facility, Zelios total installed capacity stood at 72,000 units per annum. The newly commissioned Odisha facility would contribute 60,000 units per annum to the companys production capacity.

Additionally, the existing Hisar plants capacity has been enhanced from 72,000 units to 1,20,000 units per annum. The capacity increase at Hisar was achieved through process-level optimisation, installation of extended conveyor systems, and addition of machinery.

The company has invested under Rs 3 crore in the Odisha facility. The plant is operational and is expected to contribute to revenue immediately.

Over FY26FY27, the Odisha plant is projected to contribute a significant share to overall revenues, the company stated.

Kunal Arya, managing director, Zelio E-Mobility, said: Eastern India has emerged as one of our strongest growth regions, with customers showing exceptional trust in our products.

Setting up the Cuttack facility brings us closer to our riders and dealers, enabling faster deliveries, lower logistics costs and improved serviceability.

Zelio E-Mobility is a rapidly expanding electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer.

