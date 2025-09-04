Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Campus Activewear acquires property in Uttarakhand for Rs 75 cr to expand manufacturing capacity

Campus Activewear acquires property in Uttarakhand for Rs 75 cr to expand manufacturing capacity

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Campus Activewear announced that it has acquired Land and Building from Nainipanel Industries for a total cash consideration of Rs 74.75 crore.

The acquisition is aimed at expanding the companys existing manufacturing capacity for semi-finished goods such as soles and uppers, as well as the assembly of footwear.

According to the companys exchange filing, the land is located at Plot Nos. 9, 10, 11A, 35, 36, and 37A in Sector-05 of the IIE SIIDCUL Industrial Area, Pantnagar. The land, measuring approximately 47,000 square metres, lies within the revenue village of Kalyanpur, Tehsil Rudrapur, District Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand.

The transaction was formalised through the execution of a transfer deed on 2 September 2025. No regulatory approvals are required for the acquisition, apart from transfer permission from SIIDCUL.

 

Campus Activewear clarified that the transaction involves only the acquisition of land and building, with no shareholding or stake in Nainipanel Industries being acquired. Additionally, the company confirmed that the deal does not fall under the purview of related party transactions.

Campus Activewear is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of footwear and accessories through its retail and wholesale network.

Also Read

EV, Electric Car

EV makers relieved as GST Council retains 5% tax on electric cars

BSE, stock market, Market Insights, Mutual Funds

Fund review: SBI Banking and PSU Fund

foods to soak before eating, almonds

National Nutrition Week: Which foods you should always soak before eating

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee reverses early gains despite GST cuts; ends 9 paise lower at 88.15/$

Goods, GST, shopkeeper, Vendor

LIVE news updates: Industry must pass on GST benefits to consumers, says Piyush Goyal

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 28.66 crore in Q1 FY26, a significant increase from Rs 1.98 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 149.6% year-on-year to Rs 337.71 crore in FY26.

The counter declined 1.48% to Rs 265.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Japanese markets rally, Nikkei jumps 1.53%

Japanese markets rally, Nikkei jumps 1.53%

Chinese markets end sharply lower

Chinese markets end sharply lower

Barometers trade with small gains; consumer durables shares rally for 6th day

Barometers trade with small gains; consumer durables shares rally for 6th day

Sensex spurts 414 pts; Nifty trades above 24,800 level

Sensex spurts 414 pts; Nifty trades above 24,800 level

Indices edge higher in early trade; Nifty jumps above 24,900 level

Indices edge higher in early trade; Nifty jumps above 24,900 level

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodaySamsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in IndiaSSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodaySamsung Galaxy EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon