Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets rally, Nikkei jumps 1.53%

Japanese markets rally, Nikkei jumps 1.53%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:55 PM IST
Japanese markets rallied as the country's top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa left for the U.S. for ministerial talks, helping lift shares of exporters tied to U.S. demand.

Additionally, a closely watched auction of 30-year Japanese government bonds passed smoothly, helping soothe investor nerves after a global debt market turmoil.

The Nikkei average jumped 1.53 percent to 42,580.27 while the broader Topix index settled 1.03 percent higher at 3,080.17. Tech shares followed their U.S. peers higher, with Advantest surging 4.7 percent and SoftBank climbing 6.5 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Chinese markets end sharply lower

Chinese markets end sharply lower

Barometers trade with small gains; consumer durables shares rally for 6th day

Barometers trade with small gains; consumer durables shares rally for 6th day

Sensex spurts 414 pts; Nifty trades above 24,800 level

Sensex spurts 414 pts; Nifty trades above 24,800 level

Indices edge higher in early trade; Nifty jumps above 24,900 level

Indices edge higher in early trade; Nifty jumps above 24,900 level

Solar Industries India reports explosion at its unit in Chakdoh, Nagpur

Solar Industries India reports explosion at its unit in Chakdoh, Nagpur

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0SSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon