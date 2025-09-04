Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chinese markets end sharply lower

Chinese markets end sharply lower

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:55 PM IST
Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday, even as Chinese and Hong Kong markets ended sharply lower following reports that China's financial regulators are considering a number of cooling measures for the stock market, including lifting certain short selling restrictions, increasing checks on speculative trades, and discouraging heavy retail participation.

Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat as bond market jitters subsided and weak U.S. labor market data fueled rate-cut bets.

A day before a pivotal U.S. payrolls report, markets are pricing in a September cut and anticipating at least two reductions this year.

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.25 percent to 3,765.88, extending losses for a third straight session after reports emerged that regulators are considering new steps to cool the stock market.

 

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

