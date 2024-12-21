Business Standard

Saturday, December 21, 2024 | 01:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Govt. of Bihar

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Govt. of Bihar

Image

Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), a subsidiary of NTPC, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Industries, Government of Bihar, during Bihar Business Connect 2024 Global Investors' Summit held on 20 December 2024, in Patna.

The MoU outlines a framework for significant investments in Bihar to establish renewable energy projects, including:

Ground-mounted and floating solar installations,
Battery energy storage systems, and
Green hydrogen mobility initiatives etc.

The Government of Bihar will facilitate the necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, and clearances from concerned departments, agencies, and authorities to support the projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian Bank announces cessation of directors

Indian Bank announces cessation of directors

Cupid bags order worth Rs 18-cr from UNFPA

Cupid bags order worth Rs 18-cr from UNFPA

NTPC Green inks MoU with Govt of Bihar

NTPC Green inks MoU with Govt of Bihar

IDBI Bank board to mull fund-raising proposal on Dec 31

IDBI Bank board to mull fund-raising proposal on Dec 31

NRB Industrial Bearings CFO Gulestan Kolah resigns

NRB Industrial Bearings CFO Gulestan Kolah resigns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon