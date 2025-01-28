Canara Bank gains after Q3 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 4,014 cr

Canara Bank advanced 2.18% to Rs 93.85 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 12.25% to Rs 4,104.20 crore on 11.69% increase in total income to Rs 36,113.77 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.
Net interest income (NII) decreased 2.84% to Rs 9,149 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 9,417 crore posted in Q3 FY24.
Operating profit jumped 15.14% to Rs 7,837 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs 6,806 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.
Provisions amounted to Rs 3,733 crore in Q3 FY25, up 18.50% from Rs 3,150 crore posted in Q3 FY24.
Domestic deposits of the bank stood at Rs 12,57,426 crore as on 31 December 2024, up 7.76% YoY. Domestic advances (gross) grew by 9.55% YoY to Rs 9,87,591 crore as of 31 December 2024.
The banks CASA deposits rose 2.15% to Rs 3,77,207 crore as on 31 December 2024 as compared to Rs 3,69,256 reported as on 31 December 2023.
The bank's global deposits stood at Rs 13,69,465 crore as on 31 December 2024, registering a growth of 8.43% YoY.
On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio improved at 3.34% as at December 2024 reduced from 3.73% as at September 2024, 4.39% as at December 2023.
Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) ratio improved to 0.89% as at December 2024 reduced from 0.99% as at September 2024 to 1.32% as at December 2023
Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood to 91.26% as at December 2024, against 90.89% as at September 2024 and 89.01% as at December 2023.
CRAR stood at 16.44% as at 30 December 2024. Out of which CET1 is 11.97%, Tier-I is 14.55%, and Tier-II is 1.89%.
The bank's return on assets improved to 1.03% for Q3 FY25 against 1.01% for Q3 FY24.
Canara Bank is an Indian public sector bank. As of 31 December 2024, the bank has 9816 number of branches, out of which 3129 are rural, 2,887 are semiurban, 1938 are urban, and 1862 are metro, along with 9715 ATMs. Bank is also having 4 overseas branches in London, New York, Dubai, & IBU Gift City.
