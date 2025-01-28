Business Standard

Home / Politics / Kharge insulted sentiments of Hindus with remarks on Maha Kumbh: BJP

Kharge insulted sentiments of Hindus with remarks on Maha Kumbh: BJP

Kharge on Monday claimed BJP leaders were competing with each other to take a dip at the Sangam for the cameras

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday claimed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has insulted the sentiments of Hindus with his "insensitive" remarks on the saffron party leaders taking holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj.

The Congress has consistently disrespected the Hindu beliefs and traditions and "appeased" a particular community, the state revenue minister alleged in a post on X.

Kharge on Monday claimed BJP leaders were competing with each other to take a dip at the Sangam for the cameras, and asked if their act would help eradicate poverty in the country.

"If any one was hurt, I seek an apology," the Congress chief said in the same vein while addressing the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally at the Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh.

 

Kharge's remarks came on a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a holy dip at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Bawankule in his post termed Kharge's comments as "insensitive and offensive".

"By mocking a sacred event like the Kumbh Mela, where millions of Hindus participate with devotion and faith, Kharge has insulted the sanctity of the Ganga and the sentiments of crores of Hindus," the BJP leader said.

Bawankule criticised Kharge over questioning whether bathing in the river Ganga would eliminate poverty.

"The statement is not only absurd but also deeply infuriating. Hindus have always shown tolerance, but who gave Kharge the right to mock their faith? Congress seeks Hindu votes, yet it harbours such disdain for Hindus. What wrong have Hindus done? Is it their mistake that they allowed Congress to govern this country for over six decades?" he asked.

Bawankule also criticised the opposition Congress for its politics of "appeasement".

"The Congress has always pandered to a particular community while ridiculing the beliefs of the Hindu majority. Despite having 99 seats in the Lok Sabha, they fail to respect Hindu sentiments. If they cannot respect the people's faith, they should at least refrain from insulting it," he said.

"Today, they mock the Kumbh Mela. Tomorrow, if by any chance Congress comes to power, will they ban the Kumbh Mela altogether? This is the concern troubling Hindus across the country," the BJP leader said.

Further condemning Kharge's remarks, Bawankule said the people of India would take cognisance of such behaviour and respond appropriately.

"If Congress continues to disrespect Hindu traditions, the country's discerning electorate will decide how to deal with them," he added.

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

