Union Budget expectations LIVE: Budget should focus on boosting consumption, say industry insiders

BS Web Team New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament on February 1, with her address scheduled to begin at 11 am in the Lok Sabha.
The Budget will be broadcast live on Parliament's official channels, Doordarshan, and Sansad TV, and will also be available for streaming on the government's YouTube channels.
Since assuming office in 2014, the Narendra Modi government has introduced significant changes to traditional budgetary practices. These include merging the Rail Budget with the main Budget in 2017, moving the presentation date to February 1, and adopting a digital format in 2021.
Dinkar Agrawal, Founder, CTO & COO, Oben Electric, said, "The Union Budget 2025 is a critical opportunity to address key challenges in India’s EV transition. To achieve the ambitious target of 30 per cent EV penetration by 2030, it’s crucial to tackle both manufacturing and consumer-centric challenges."
"Simplifying the GST structure with a uniform 5 per cent tax across EVs, components, and charging infrastructure is essential to reducing costs and fostering growth. Additionally, resolving the inverted GST structure on raw materials will ease working capital pressures and encourage sustainable manufacturing. Performance-linked incentives for battery innovation and indigenous component manufacturing can further strengthen India’s Make-in-India push, positioning the country as a global leader in EV technology. On the consumer front, initiatives like reduced interest rates on EV loans and targeted subsidies can make electric vehicles more accessible, bridging the affordability gap."
Tax rebates on bank deposits will boost entire credit ecosystem: Rajiv Sabharwal, MD & CEO of Tata Capital
“As we approach the Union Budget 2025, there is a significant opportunity for the government to boost consumption in the economy by increasing disposable income in the hands of people. Moreover, offering tax rebates on retail savings account and bank deposits will aid in improving the ability of banks to mobilise deposits and thereby boost the entire credit ecosystem. An increase in the tax deduction limit for housing loan interest will stimulate loan uptake and encourage the housing sector," Rajiv Sabharwal, MD & CEO of Tata Capital, said.
