Canara Bank increases MCLRs across tenors

With effect from 12 March 2024Canara Bank has increased the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) of the bank by 5 basis points with effect from 12 March 2024 as under:
Overnight - 8.15
One month - 8.25
Three month - 8.35
Six month - 8.70
One year - 8.90
Two year - 9.20
Three year - 9.30
One month - 8.25
Three month - 8.35
Six month - 8.70
One year - 8.90
Two year - 9.20
Three year - 9.30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content