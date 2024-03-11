Sensex (    %)
                             
Canara Bank increases MCLRs across tenors

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
With effect from 12 March 2024
Canara Bank has increased the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) of the bank by 5 basis points with effect from 12 March 2024 as under:
Overnight - 8.15
One month - 8.25
Three month - 8.35
Six month - 8.70
One year - 8.90
Two year - 9.20
Three year - 9.30
First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

