Canara Bank increases MCLRs across tenors

With effect from 12 March 2024

Overnight - 8.15

One month - 8.25

Three month - 8.35

Six month - 8.70

One year - 8.90

Two year - 9.20

Three year - 9.30

Canara Bank has increased the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) of the bank by 5 basis points with effect from 12 March 2024 as under: