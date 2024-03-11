Venus Remedies secures GMP approval from UNICEF

Venus Remedies announced that it has secured good manufacturing practices (GMP) approval from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to supply Cephalosporin antibiotics for treating infections.

The company's allegiance to maintaining the highest standards of manufacturing excellence, as evidenced by its compliance with WHO Technical Report Series 986, reinforces its position as a trusted partner in global healthcare supply chains, it added.

Saransh Chaudhary, president, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre, said, The recognition from UNICEF, further validates our relentless pursuit of excellence in pharmaceutical manufacturing. The approval will further help us to make substantial contributions to global healthcare initiatives of UNICEF and positively influence communities worldwide."

Akshansh Chaudhary, executive director, Venus Remedies, emphasized the significance of approval, remarking, "This endorsement from UNICEF aligns with our mission to enhance access to quality healthcare globally. We look forward to leveraging this opportunity to extend our reach and serve those in need.

Venus Remedies is a global pharmaceutical company with a strong focus on fixed-dosage injectables. It has a wide range of products and is present in many countries around the world. The company is also committed to research and innovation.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 108.2% to Rs 6.85 crore in Q3 FY24 as against with Rs 3.29 crore posted in Q3 FY23. While net sales stood at Rs 143.42 crore in Q3 FY24, registering a growth of 22.7% year on year.

The scrip shed 0.69% to end at Rs 331.45 on the BSE.

UNICEF, an esteemed agency of the United Nations, is recognized globally for its efforts in providing humanitarian aid and development support to children in need.