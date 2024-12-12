Business Standard
Canara Bank Slips 0.51%

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

Canara Bank has added 6.8% over last one month compared to 3.94% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 3.56% rise in the SENSEX

Canara Bank fell 0.51% today to trade at Rs 108.35. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.23% to quote at 60627.23. The index is up 3.94 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Yes Bank Ltd decreased 0.32% and HDFC Bank Ltd lost 0.23% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 13.87 % over last one year compared to the 17.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 29702 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.75 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 129.35 on 04 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 82.66 on 21 Dec 2023.

 

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

