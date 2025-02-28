Friday, February 28, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Canara Bank slips for fifth straight session

Canara Bank slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 80.78, down 3.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 28.44% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 4.37% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 80.78, down 3.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73247.33, down 1.83%.Canara Bank has lost around 12.13% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has eased around 2.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48743.8, down 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 187.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 220.04 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 81.21, down 3.09% on the day. Canara Bank tumbled 28.44% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 4.37% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 4.79 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

