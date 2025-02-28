Friday, February 28, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
State Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 685.35, down 2.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 8.39% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 4.37% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 685.35, down 2.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73247.33, down 1.83%.State Bank of India has lost around 9.64% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 2.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48743.8, down 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 80.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 122.82 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 688.9, down 2.55% on the day. State Bank of India tumbled 8.39% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 4.37% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 8.61 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

