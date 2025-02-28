Friday, February 28, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TP Solar wins contract worth Rs 632 cr from SECI

TP Solar wins contract worth Rs 632 cr from SECI

Feb 28 2025

To supply solar modules in Ramagiri, Andhra Pradesh

TP Solar, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) and a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company (Tata Power), has secured a contract worth ₹632 crore from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the supply of 292.5 MWp DCR (Domestic Content Requirement) Solar Modules in Ramagiri, Andhra Pradesh.

Feb 28 2025

