TP Solar wins contract worth Rs 632 cr from SECI

To supply solar modules in Ramagiri, Andhra PradeshTP Solar, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) and a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company (Tata Power), has secured a contract worth ₹632 crore from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the supply of 292.5 MWp DCR (Domestic Content Requirement) Solar Modules in Ramagiri, Andhra Pradesh.
