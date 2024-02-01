Sensex (    %)
                        
Canara Bank spurts 2.39%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 493.5, up 2.39% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 73.1% in last one year as compared to a 23.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 69.66% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.
Canara Bank gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 493.5, up 2.39% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 21723.55. The Sensex is at 71857.89, up 0.15%. Canara Bank has risen around 11.16% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has risen around 11.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6271.65, up 2.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.91 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 502.4, up 3.67% on the day. Canara Bank is up 73.1% in last one year as compared to a 23.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 69.66% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 6.26 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

