Data Patterns (India) jumps after Q3 PAT rises 53% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Data Patterns (India) rallied 3.48% to Rs 1,971.25 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 52.97% to Rs 50.97 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 33.32 crore recorded in Q3 FY23.

Profit before tax increased 47.22% to Rs 65.72 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 44.64 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Operational EBIDTA jumped 27.63% to Rs 60.04 crore in the third quarter of FY24 from Rs 47.04 crore reported in Q3 FY23.

Orders on hand as on 31 December 2023 was at Rs 975.40 crore and the order book will be Rs 1,009 crore, including orders negotiated converted into orders.

Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, chairman & managing director, Data Patterns (India) said, We are pleased to announce another successful quarter in-line with our expectations. Revenue grew by 25% YoY to Rs 1,395 million. We have consistently maintained robust margins, with Gross Margins at 68% and EBITDA Margins at 43%. This achievement reflects our unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation, and operational efficiency. Looking ahead, we are committed to ongoing investments in product development to seize the broader opportunities presented by the Government of India's Defense program.

Data Patterns core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical, product prototype besides its testing, validation and verification. Its involvement has been across Radars, Electronic Warfare Suites, Communications, Avionics, Small Satellites, Automated Test Equipment, COTS and programmes catering to Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, Light Utility Helicopter, BrahMos and other Communication & Electronic Intelligence Systems.

Revenue from operations jumped 24.77% to Rs 139.51 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023 as compared to Rs 111.81 crore recorded in the same period last year.