Infra stocks advance after FM announces 11.1% rise in infra capex

Shares of infrastructure companies advanced after the Finance Minister increased the capital expenditure in the interim budget for FY 2025 by 11.1% to Rs 11.1 lakh crore.

Gvk Power & Infrastructure (up 4.51%), PSP Projects (up 1.59%), G R Infraprojects (up 1.68%), H.G. Infra Engineering (up 0.90%) advanced.

For FY2024, the capital expenditure was Rs 10 lakh crore. Capex for the next financial year will be 3.5% of GDP.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her sixth Budget today, which is an interim Budget as India is scheduled to hold its Lok Sabha elections later this year.

Meanwhile, the barometer S&P BSE Sensex was up 62.03 points or 0.09% to 71,814.14. The Nifty 50 index added 18.25 points or 0.08% to 21,743.95.

