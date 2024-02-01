Olectra Greentech surges after FM announces intent to promote greater adoption of e-buses

Shares of Olectra Greentech gained in trade on Wednesday after India's Finance Minister announced plans to provide greater push to green mobility in the country.

While speaking during the Modi 2.0 government's final budget speech in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that greater adoption of e-buses to be encouraged across the country.

Following this announcement, the scrip of Olectra Greentech jumped 4.34% to currently trade at Rs 1816.60.

On the BSE, over 2.47 lakh shares of the company had changed hands at the counter as compared with an average trading volume of 0.80 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

Concurrently, the scrip of Servotech Power Systems, a provider of tech-enabled EV charging solutions, surged 4.75% to Rs 94.90 on the NSE.

Shares of Eicher Motors (up 0.91%) and Ashok Leyland (down 0.91%) - other two electronic bus suppliers however, saw mixed response.

Meanwhile, the barometer S&P BSE Sensex was up 200.96 points or 0.28% to 71,953.07. The Nifty 50 index added 14.10 points or 0.06% to 21,739.80.

