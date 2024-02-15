Canara Bank spurts 4.03%, gains for third straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 589.3, up 4.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 99.8% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 83.52% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Canara Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 589.3, up 4.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21863.25. The Sensex is at 71855.64, up 0.05%. Canara Bank has risen around 26.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has risen around 19.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6934.15, up 2.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 103.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 107.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 590.8, up 3.84% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 7.35 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

