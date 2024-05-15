Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 8.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.61% to Rs 194.12 croreNet profit of Cantabil Retail India rose 8.71% to Rs 18.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.61% to Rs 194.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 173.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.47% to Rs 62.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 616.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 552.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
