Premco Global standalone net profit declines 59.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.24% to Rs 16.56 croreNet profit of Premco Global declined 59.93% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.24% to Rs 16.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.64% to Rs 5.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.20% to Rs 63.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
