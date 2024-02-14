Sensex (    %)
                        
Capital Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs -0.02 crore
Net loss of Capital Finvest reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs -0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales-0.020.12 PL OPM %750.000 -PBDT-0.150 0 PBT-0.150 0 NP-0.150 0
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

