Capital Finvest standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.52% to Rs 0.32 croreNet profit of Capital Finvest rose 16.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.52% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.320.27 19 OPM %43.7544.44 -PBDT0.140.12 17 PBT0.140.12 17 NP0.140.12 17
