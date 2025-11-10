Ajcon Global Services standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.06% to Rs 3.55 croreNet profit of Ajcon Global Services declined 66.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 37.06% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.555.64 -37 OPM %13.2418.79 -PBDT0.380.97 -61 PBT0.290.88 -67 NP0.220.66 -67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content