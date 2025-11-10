Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 1.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.03% to Rs 72.64 croreNet profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 1.91% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 72.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales72.6469.16 5 OPM %16.9217.50 -PBDT12.1611.79 3 PBT11.0010.53 4 NP8.017.86 2
