Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 1.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 1.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 5.03% to Rs 72.64 crore

Net profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 1.91% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 72.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales72.6469.16 5 OPM %16.9217.50 -PBDT12.1611.79 3 PBT11.0010.53 4 NP8.017.86 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

