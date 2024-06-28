Business Standard
Capital Goods shares fall

Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Capital Goods index falling 170.85 points or 0.24% at 72457.93 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Polycab India Ltd (down 3.06%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (down 2.91%),GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.31%),Timken India Ltd (down 2.1%),ABB India Ltd (down 2%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Kaynes Technology India Ltd (down 1.8%), Siemens Ltd (down 1.64%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 1.49%), NBCC (India) Ltd (down 0.73%), and Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 0.72%).
On the other hand, Praj Industries Ltd (up 6.98%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 2.48%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.04%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 333.67 or 0.64% at 52175.96.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 93.66 points or 0.6% at 15815.05.
The Nifty 50 index was up 35.55 points or 0.15% at 24080.05.
The BSE Sensex index was up 89.47 points or 0.11% at 79332.65.
On BSE,2119 shares were trading in green, 1702 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.
First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

