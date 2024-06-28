Industrials shares fall

Industrials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Industrials index falling 24.14 points or 0.15% at 15685.91 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Swaraj Engines Ltd (down 3.62%), Roto Pumps Ltd (down 3.1%),Polycab India Ltd (down 3.06%),Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (down 2.91%),Huhtamaki India Ltd (down 2.69%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (down 2.44%), Bharat Bijlee Ltd (down 2.34%), Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd (down 2.21%), G R Infraprojects Ltd (down 2.16%), and Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd (down 2.13%).

On the other hand, Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd (up 7.85%), Praj Industries Ltd (up 6.98%), and Man Industries (India) Ltd (up 5.48%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 333.67 or 0.64% at 52175.96.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 93.66 points or 0.6% at 15815.05.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.55 points or 0.15% at 24080.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 89.47 points or 0.11% at 79332.65.

On BSE,2119 shares were trading in green, 1702 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

