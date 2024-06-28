Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Industrials shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Industrials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Industrials index falling 24.14 points or 0.15% at 15685.91 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Swaraj Engines Ltd (down 3.62%), Roto Pumps Ltd (down 3.1%),Polycab India Ltd (down 3.06%),Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (down 2.91%),Huhtamaki India Ltd (down 2.69%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (down 2.44%), Bharat Bijlee Ltd (down 2.34%), Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd (down 2.21%), G R Infraprojects Ltd (down 2.16%), and Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd (down 2.13%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd (up 7.85%), Praj Industries Ltd (up 6.98%), and Man Industries (India) Ltd (up 5.48%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 333.67 or 0.64% at 52175.96.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 93.66 points or 0.6% at 15815.05.
The Nifty 50 index was up 35.55 points or 0.15% at 24080.05.
The BSE Sensex index was up 89.47 points or 0.11% at 79332.65.
On BSE,2119 shares were trading in green, 1702 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ola, Cab, Ola cab

Ola set to enter grocery delivery service again, this time through ONDC

BSE, Sensex, Indian markets

Stock Market Live: PSU banks, pharma, energy shares shine in range-bound trade; Nifty tests 24,100

Cybercrime, Cyber crime

60 Indians arrested in Sri Lanka for cyber scam; 135 mobile phones seized

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

This smallcap stock has surged 20% on June 28; up 76% from June 5 low

Trump, Biden, Trump Biden, Biden trump

Debate upshots: Trump punches, even when wrong, Biden bows, even with facts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon