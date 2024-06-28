Business Standard
CDSL spurts on bonus share issue proposal

Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) zoomed 15.04% to Rs 2,308 after the company announced that its board will meet on Tuesday, 02 July 2024, to consider and approve the proposal for issuance of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company.
The announcement was made after market hours on Wednesday.
Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) is Indias leading and only listed depository, with an objective of providing convenient, dependable and secure depository services at affordable cost to all market participant. CDSL maintains and services more than 11.56 crore demat accounts of investors or beneficial owners (BOs) spread across India.
The company had reported consolidated net profit of Rs 129.25 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 63.12 crore as compared with Rs 63.10 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 92.99% to Rs 240.78 crore in Q4 FY24.
First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

