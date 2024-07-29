Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Capital Goods shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Capital Goods index rising 918.39 points or 1.25% at 74314.65 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 5.28%), Praj Industries Ltd (up 3.65%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 2.89%),Timken India Ltd (up 2.71%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 2.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 2.24%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.22%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 2.08%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.71%), and Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 1.59%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 0.91%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 0.91%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 0.32%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 548.87 or 1.01% at 54843.22.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 113.39 points or 0.69% at 16494.44.
The Nifty 50 index was up 82.4 points or 0.33% at 24917.25.

More From This Section

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Kaynes Tech jumps after Q1 PAT soars YoY to Rs 58 cr in FY25

Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 2.62%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.47%

Sensex, Nifty open at new life highs; breadth strong

Dr. Reddy's receives positive CHMP opinion from EMA for its proposed Rituximab biosimilar

The BSE Sensex index was up 293.44 points or 0.36% at 81626.16.
On BSE,2402 shares were trading in green, 900 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 300 pts; Nifty above 24,900; Broader markets outperform

LIVE news: SC to hear AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea today in liquor policy case

Why is China turning its back to gold jewellery? Chris Wood explains

BHEL rises over 3% on bagging Rs 10,000 cr-order from Damodar Valley Corp

Nifty50, Nifty IT, Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG: Key levels to track

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon