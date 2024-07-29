Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.72 against US dollar during early trade

India's forex reserves had jumped $ 4 billion to reach an all-time high of $ 670.857 billion for the week ended July 19

Indian rupee, Indian bonds market

The rupee appreciated by 2 paise to trade at 83.72 against the US currency in the early session on Monday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee appreciated by 2 paise to trade at 83.72 against the US currency in the early session on Monday amid a weak dollar in the overseas markets.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened firm at 83.70 against the US dollar. The local currency moved in a tight range of 83.70 to 83.72 in early trade.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The rupee was trading at 83.72 against the US dollar at 9.30 am.
Foreign fund outflows from Indian equities after the government's decision to hike the tax rate on capital gains weighed on the local currency and restricted the upmove, forex traders said.
The domestic currency had recovered from its all-time low by 5 paise to settle at 83.73 against the US dollar on Friday, on the strength in domestic markets and expectations of fresh foreign inflows.
In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex hit an all-time high, rising 355.7 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 81,688.42 in early trade on Monday.

More From This Section

MSMEs get a helping hand in Budget but challenges in financing remain

Small and worrying: Loans under Rs 50K are on Reserve Bank of India's radar

Spandana Sphoorty stops onboarding customers with no prior credit history

PSU banks may get another 2-year extension to comply with Sebi's MPS norms

More than 50 mn ITRs filed so far, 8% increase over last year: I-T dept

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 104.23, marginally down by 0.08 per cent.
Brent crude futures -- the global oil benchmark -- rose 0.24, or 0.3 per cent, to $ 81.37 per barrel.
India's forex reserves had jumped $ 4 billion to reach an all-time high of $ 670.857 billion for the week ended July 19, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Friday.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,546.38 crore, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rupee may bounce back in Aug on weak dollar, US rate cut hopes: BS poll

Rupee falls to new low on oil importers' dollar demand, weak risk appetite

Budget 2024: Lower fiscal deficit estimate for FY25 cheers bond market

Rupee rises 4 p to 83.62 against US dollar in early trade ahead of Budget

Rupee falls to new record low tracking the decline in Chinese Yuan

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee Dollar Rupee vs dollar US Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon