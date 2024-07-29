Business Standard
Real Estate stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Realty index increasing 154.07 points or 1.83% at 8567.41 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Realty index, DLF Ltd (up 3.57%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.99%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.38%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 2.22%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.65%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.41%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.3%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.24%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.22%).
On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.51%), turned lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 548.87 or 1.01% at 54843.22.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 113.39 points or 0.69% at 16494.44.
The Nifty 50 index was up 82.4 points or 0.33% at 24917.25.

The BSE Sensex index was up 293.44 points or 0.36% at 81626.16.
On BSE,2402 shares were trading in green, 900 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

