JSW Neo Energy receives LoI for 192 MW hybrid power project

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
From Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam
JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has received Letter of Intent (LoI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL), for setting up 192 MW Grid connected Hybrid Power Project, including an additional 96 MW under the green shoe option.
The capacity is awarded against Tariff based Competitive Bid invited for setting up of 500 MW Grid connected Hybrid Power Projects (Phase II) along with a green shoe option for additional capacity upto 500 MW.
Subsequent to this capacity award, the Company's total locked-in generation capacity increases to 16.2 GW including total locked-in Hybrid capacity of 2.1 GW. The Company expects to have an installed generation capacity of 10 GW by FY25, up from 7.5 GW currently.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

