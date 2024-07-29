Kaynes Tech jumps after Q1 PAT soars YoY to Rs 58 cr in FY25

Kaynes Technology India rallied 6.50% to Rs 4,532.65 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 50.77 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 24.64 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 69.59% YoY to Rs 503.97 crore in Q1 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 64.11 crore, steepy higher than Rs 31.86 crore posted in same quarter last year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp EBITDA (excluding other income) increased 66% to Rs 66.9 crore during the quarter from Rs 40.3 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin contracted 27 bps to 13.3% in Q1 FY25 from 13.5% in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 69.59% YoY to Rs 503.97 crore in Q1 FY25.

Orderbook stood at Rs 5,038.6 crore as on 30 June 2024. Growth led by strong demand across all the verticals, more notably Industrial & EV, Aerospace, Outer-space & Strategic Electronics and Railways segment

Ramesh Kunhikannan, Managing Director & Promoter, Kaynes Technology India, said, Kaynes achieved an impressive 70% revenue YoY growth in Q1FY25, driven by robust growth across all key verticals including Industrial & EV, Railways, Automotive and Aerospace, Outer-space & Strategic Electronics verticals with healthy profit margins. Our orderbook stood at Rs 50,386 million as of June 30, 2024, providing strong revenue visibility for FY25 and beyond. This gives us confidence to sustain our growth and achieve the revenue guidance for the current year. The working capital cycle has been at around 121 days during the current quarter, similar to Q1FY24

Further, Kaynes continues to invest in new initiatives & focus on high potential opportunities. These initiatives would strengthen the Company's competitive edge and make Kaynes, a differentiated player in this segment. We consistently add new capabilities across verticals and expand our customer base, with specific focus on large customers and high growth segments.

Kaynes Technology India (KTI) is an end-to-end and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions enabled integrated electronics manufacturing player, having capabilities across the entire spectrum of electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) services.

