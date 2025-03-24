Monday, March 24, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods shares gain

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Capital Goods index rising 990.76 points or 1.6% at 62892.54 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 3.93%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 3.31%),Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 3.31%),Cummins India Ltd (up 2.92%),Finolex Cables Ltd (up 2.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 2.24%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 2.07%), NBCC (India) Ltd (up 1.93%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.89%), and Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 1.47%).

On the other hand, Schaeffler India Ltd (down 2.4%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.63%), and LMW Ltd (down 0.94%) moved lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 384.08 or 0.81% at 47680.89.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 106.38 points or 0.73% at 14591.22.

The Nifty 50 index was up 122.5 points or 0.52% at 23472.9.

The BSE Sensex index was up 433.87 points or 0.56% at 77339.38.

On BSE,2513 shares were trading in green, 887 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

