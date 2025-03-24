Monday, March 24, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Power Mech edge higher on securing Rs 579 crore from BHEL

Image

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Power Mech Projects rallied 3.74% to Rs 2,250 after the company announced that it had received an order worth Rs 579 crore from Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) for the 2x800 MW Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) Koderma TPS Phase-II in Jharkhand.

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 0.84% to Rs 213.72 on the BSE.

The project entails civil, structural, and architectural works for the 2x800MW DVC Koderma (KTPS) Phase-II in Jharkhand. Key activities include leveling and grading the power block area, constructing foundations for critical equipment (boiler, TG, FGD, etc.), and building infrastructure such as service buildings, labor hutments, restrooms, and customer offices.

 

Additional works include the installation of a rooftop solar system, sewage water line, pipe and cable racks, fire protection systems, AC and ventilation ducting, and fencing for the switchyard. The scope also covers civil works for LP piping, fire-fighting systems, and buried CW ducts, along with the installation of compressors, DGs, and MRS.

The project is to be completed within 32 months from the date of the letter of award (LOA).

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects is one of the leading infrastructure construction companies.

Navratna PSU BHEL is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sectors. It is a leading power equipment manufacturer globally. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 63.17% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

