Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 20.69 points or 0.03% at 72792.54 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (down 7.85%), Welspun Corp Ltd (down 1.97%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 1.97%),Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (down 1.85%),AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.44%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.4%), Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 1.22%), Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.14%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 1.13%), and Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 1.1%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Praj Industries Ltd (up 3.84%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 3.43%), and Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 2.97%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 230.97 or 0.42% at 54804.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 85.44 points or 0.52% at 16459.48.

The Nifty 50 index was up 140.6 points or 0.57% at 24713.25.

The BSE Sensex index was up 428.96 points or 0.53% at 80853.64.

On BSE,2286 shares were trading in green, 1576 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

