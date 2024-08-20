Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta gains after board OKs interim dividend of Rs 19/sh

Vedanta gains after board OKs interim dividend of Rs 19/sh

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc advanced 2.71% to Rs 509.20 after the company said that its board of directors has approved second interim dividend of Rs 19 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25, amounting to Rs 8,028.11 crore.
The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Wednesday, 28 August 2024. At yesterday's closing price of Rs 495.75, the said dividend translates to a dividend yield of 3.83%.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. As of June 2024, Vedanta held 64.92% stake in the company.
The companys consolidated net profit increased 19.4% t Rs 2,345 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 1,964 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 12% YoY to Rs 8,130 crore in Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kavitha, K Kavitha, Kavitha at court

LIVE news updates: ED tells SC it will file response to BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea by Aug 22

youngsters

UP Police admit card 2024 to be released today, here's how to check

stock market trading

Sapphire Foods stock rises over 4% on fixing record date for stock split

Shipping, trade, import, export

Allcargo Logistics shares shoot up to 12% on July's business data; details

Share market live

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty PSU Bank index leads among sectors; Union Bank adds 4%, Bank of Baroda 2.5%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon