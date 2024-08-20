Business Standard
Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 40.42 points or 0.07% at 61415.17 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (up 3.06%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 2.39%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.93%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.88%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.37%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, Voltas Ltd (up 3.17%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.77%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.71%) turned up.
At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 230.97 or 0.42% at 54804.45.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 85.44 points or 0.52% at 16459.48.
The Nifty 50 index was up 140.6 points or 0.57% at 24713.25.

FMCG shares fall

Nifty hovers above 24,700 level; SBI Life rallies 3.83%

Optiemus Electronics forays into telecom equipment manufacturing

Vedanta gains after board OKs interim dividend of Rs 19/sh

City Union Bank Ltd soars 1.33%

The BSE Sensex index was up 428.96 points or 0.53% at 80853.64.
On BSE,2286 shares were trading in green, 1576 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.
First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

