Canara Bank slips for fifth straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 109.8, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 68.64% in last one year as compared to a 30.01% rally in NIFTY and a 53.61% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Canara Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 109.8, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 25153.45. The Sensex is at 82172.16, up 0.47%.Canara Bank has lost around 5.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has eased around 6.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6954.1, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 217.04 lakh shares in last one month.