Power shares slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Power index falling 93.34 points or 1.13% at 8151.96 at 13:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Power index, JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.38%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 2.32%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.28%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.9%),ABB India Ltd (down 1.51%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Siemens Ltd (down 1.26%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 1.03%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.88%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.77%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.72%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (up 0.89%), moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 374.18 or 0.67% at 55631.47.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 110.11 points or 0.66% at 16599.22.

The Nifty 50 index was up 77.2 points or 0.31% at 25129.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 283.83 points or 0.35% at 82069.39.

On BSE,1374 shares were trading in green, 2507 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News