Power shares slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Power index falling 93.34 points or 1.13% at 8151.96 at 13:41 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Power index, JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.38%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 2.32%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.28%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.9%),ABB India Ltd (down 1.51%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Siemens Ltd (down 1.26%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 1.03%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.88%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.77%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.72%).
On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (up 0.89%), moved up.
At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 374.18 or 0.67% at 55631.47.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 110.11 points or 0.66% at 16599.22.
The Nifty 50 index was up 77.2 points or 0.31% at 25129.55.
More From This Section
The BSE Sensex index was up 283.83 points or 0.35% at 82069.39.
On BSE,1374 shares were trading in green, 2507 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content