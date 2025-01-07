Business Standard

Capital Infra Trust IPO subscribed 12%

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 1.08 crore shares as against 8.83 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Capital Infra Trust received 1,08,45,750 bids for shares as against 8,83,83,750 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Tuesday (7 January 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.12 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 7 January 2025, and it will close on 9 January 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 99 and 100 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

 

Of the offer proceeds, up to Rs 1,077 crore, will be used to provide loans to the project SPVs for the repayment or prepayment of external borrowings (including accrued interest and prepayment penalties) and for repaying unsecured loans availed by the project SPVs from the sponsor.

Ahead of the IPO, Capital Infra Trust on Monday, 6 January 2025, raised Rs 702.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 7.10 crore shares at Rs 99 each to 27 anchor investors.

Established in September 2023, Capital Infra Trust is an infrastructure investment trust sponsored by Gawar Construction Limited. The InvIT was established to engage in activities and make investments as an infrastructure investment trust, as permissibleunder the SEBI InvIT Regulations.

The sponsor is an infrastructure development and construction company in India, with over 15 years of experience, primarily engaged in the construction of road and highway projects across 19 states in India for various government/ semi-government bodies and statutory authorities including NHAI, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) and Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 115.43 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 792.27 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indices rebound, Nifty above 23,700, VIX calms

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.36%

Indices end with modest gains; IT shares lag; VIX slips 6.32%

INR off record lows amid a recovery in local stock markets

Real GDP estimated to grow by 6.4% in FY25, agriculture seen recovering

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

