Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.36%

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed up 1.36% at 1836.05 today. The index is down 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained 5.66%, Nazara Technologies Ltd jumped 3.18% and PVR Inox Ltd dropped 2.24%. The Nifty Media index is down 26.00% over last one year compared to the 10.20% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index added 1.25% and Nifty Metal index increased 1.24% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.39% to close at 23707.9 while the SENSEX added 0.30% to close at 78199.11 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

