Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real GDP estimated to grow by 6.4% in FY25, agriculture seen recovering

Real GDP estimated to grow by 6.4% in FY25, agriculture seen recovering

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has released the First Advance Estimates of Annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25 along with its expenditure components both at Constant (2011-12) and Current Prices. Real GDP has been estimated to grow by 6.4% in FY 2024-25 as compared to the growth rate of 8.2% in Provisional Estimate (PE) of GDP for FY 2023-24. Nominal GDP has witnessed a growth rate of 9.7% in FY 2024-25 over the growth rate of 9.6% in FY 2023-24. Real GVA has grown by 6.4% in FY 2024-25 over the growth rate of 7.2% in FY 2023-24. Nominal GVA has shown a growth rate of 9.3% in FY 2024-25 as compared to the growth rate of 8.5% in FY 2023-24.

 

Real GVA of Agriculture and allied sector has been estimated to grow by 3.8% during 2024-25 as compared to the growth of 1.4% witnessed during the last year, i.e., 2023-24. Real GVA of 'Construction' sector and 'Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services' sector has been estimated to observe good growth rates of 8.6% and 7.3%, respectively during the FY 2024-25. Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) at Constant Prices, has witnessed a growth rate of 7.3% during FY 2024-25 over the growth rate of 4.0% in the previous Financial Year. Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE) at Constant Prices, has rebounded to a growth rate of 4.1% as compared to the growth rate of 2.5% in the previous Financial Year.

Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices is estimated to attain a level of ₹184.88 lakh crore in the financial year 2024-25, against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2023-24 of ₹173.82 lakh crore. The growth rate in Real GDP during 2024-25 is estimated at 6.4% as compared to 8.2% in 2023-24. Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices is estimated to attain a level of ₹324.11 lakh crore in the year 2024-25, against ₹295.36 lakh crore in 2023-24, showing a growth rate of 9.7%. Real GVA is estimated at ₹168.91 lakh crore in the year 2024-25, against the PE for the year 2023-24 of ₹158.74 lakh crore, registering a growth rate of 6.4% as compared to 7.2% growth rate in 2023-24. Nominal GVA is estimated to attain a level of ₹292.64 lakh crore during FY 2024-25, against ₹267.62 lakh crore in 2023-24, showing a growth rate of 9.3%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO subscribed 34.82 times

Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO subscribed 34.82 times

Quadrant Future Tek IPO subscribed 15.84 times

Quadrant Future Tek IPO subscribed 15.84 times

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Indices end with modest gains; IT shares lag; VIX slips 6.32%

Indices end with modest gains; IT shares lag; VIX slips 6.32%

Japanese shares end higher on regional gains

Japanese shares end higher on regional gains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPODelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon