Capital markets key to empowering SMEs for Viksit Bharat; says SEBI

At the India SME Finance & Investment Summit, SEBI highlighted the critical role of capital markets in supporting Indias ambition to become a global manufacturing hub and achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat.

India remains one of the fastest-growing major economies, with GDP projected to grow at 7.4% in FY26. MSMEs, comprising over 70 million enterprises, contribute 35% to manufacturing, 49% to exports, and 31% to GDP, making them central to the countrys growth story.

Dedicated SME platforms on NSE and BSE have seen significant progress, with over 1,400 SMEs listed and a combined market capitalization of ₹4.1 trillion. In FY25, 241 SME IPOs raised ₹98 billion, while 232 IPOs raised ₹105 billion in FY26 (till January 31, 2026). Over 350 SMEs have successfully migrated to the Main Board.

SEBI has strengthened the SME framework following instances of misuse, enhancing due diligence, disclosure standards, and governance requirements to protect investors and maintain market integrity. Exchanges are leveraging technology, including AI, to streamline approvals.

Looking ahead, SEBI is reviewing regulations, developing a dedicated SME portal, expanding regional outreach, and promoting corporate bond markets to widen access. The message is clear: transparency, strong governance, and diversified financing will be key to scaling Indias SMEs sustainably.

