SJVN rises after Q3 PAT jumps 51% YoY to Rs 224 cr

SJVN rose 4.59% to Rs 80.84 after the company reported a 50.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 224.38 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 149.03 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations surged 61.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,081.97 crore during the quarter under review, up from Rs 670.99 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 356.81 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a robust 88.9% increase from the Rs 188.91 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses rose 24.32% to Rs 705.25 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Q3 FY25. During the quarter, employee benefits expense stood at Rs 67.13 crore, down 15.13% YoY, while other expense was Rs 103.02 crore, up 0.28% YoY.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend has been fixed as February 20, 2026.

The board of the firm also approved raising funds up to Rs 1,000 crore via the issuance of unsecured, rated, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures on a private placement basis.

SJVN is principally engaged in electricity generation. The company is also engaged in the business of providing consultancy.

