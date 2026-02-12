Ceigall wins NHAI road project of Rs 2,160 cr in Bihar

Ceigall Infra Projects, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ceigall India has received a Letter of Award (LOA) dated 11 February 2026 from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of a four lane highway project in the state of Bihar under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

The project involves the construction of four-laning of the SahebganjArerajBettiah section of NH 139W, with a total length of 78.942 km, comprising Section 1: Sahebganj to Areraj (38.362 km) and Section 2: Areraj to Bettiah (40.580 km). The project has been awarded to Ceigall Infra Projects, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ceigall India.

The bid project cost is approximately Rs 2,160 crore, and the project will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model. The construction period is 730 days, followed by a 15-year operation and maintenance (O&M) period.

