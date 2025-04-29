Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 21.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.35% to Rs 231.46 croreNet profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 21.38% to Rs 34.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 13.35% to Rs 231.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 204.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.04% to Rs 131.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 14.37% to Rs 908.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 794.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income231.46204.20 13 908.50794.33 14 OPM %63.8665.89 -64.6666.64 - PBDT44.9937.63 20 175.13148.21 18 PBT44.9937.63 20 175.13148.21 18 NP34.2428.21 21 131.65111.53 18
